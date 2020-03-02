Man in custody after allegedly breaking into estranged wife’s Fairmont home, shooting at her

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man is in custody after allegedly breaking into his estranged wife’s home and firing a gun in her direction.

Frank Starks

According to a criminal complaint, on Saturday, Feb. 29, Frank Starks entered the home of his wife — with whom he was separated from yet still legally married — on Owen’s Avenue in Fairmont while she was asleep in her bedroom.

Once inside, Starks confronted his wife and pulled out a firearm, and at some point during the argument, Starks fired a round from the gun which nearly hit the woman and went through the headboard of the bed, officers said.

After firing his gun, Starks fled the scene before officers arrived, according to the complaint.

Starks is charged with attempt to commit murder and burglary. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $200,012 bond.