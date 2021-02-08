Man in custody after allegedly shooting 2 victims at a residence in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man is in custody after allegedly shooting two victims at a Fairmont residence.

On February 7, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a residence in Fairmont in reference to a shooting complaint, according to a criminal complaint.

Antonio Cottingham

In that incident, Antonio Cottingham, 34, of Fairmont, “did attempt to murder” another man “by shooting him in the back and hand,” as well as shot at another victim, officers said.

When one of the victims arrived at a hospital for treatment for his injuries, the bullet “was still lodged in his body”; the shooting occurred while the victim “was running down a set of stairs away from Cottingham,” according to the complaint.

The other victim received “a minor injury to the inside of his left thigh near the femoral artery” by a gunshot from Cottingham, officers said.

Due to previous felony convictions, Cottingham was prohibited from owning a firearm, according to the complaint.

Cottingham has been charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, and two counts of being a prohibited person in having a firearm. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $500,012 bond.