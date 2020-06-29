Man in custody after attempting to take a child from a woman at Ruby Memorial Hospital, officers say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man is in custody after officers said he attempted to take a child from a woman at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Felix Galeas

On June 27, officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a call of a disturbance at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, the hospital’s security staff informed them that they had an individual, Felix Galeas, 31, of Morgantown, in custody for attempting a take a child from the hospital, officers said.

Officers then took statements from witnesses in the emergency room who told them that Galeas attempted to “take the child” … “by force,” according to the complaint.

Galeas is charged with concealment of a child. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $500,000 bond.