Man in custody after fleeing from police in ATV in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Beverly man is in custody after fleeing from officers in an ATV throughout Randolph County.

On Sept. 20, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department were on a routine patrol on Adolph Road when they saw Cornell Smith on an ATV, who had an active felony capias out of Randolph County and active bailpiece, according to a criminal complaint.

Cornell Smith

As deputies exited their cruiser, Smith told them “he had to slow down cars due to a vehicle broke down in the roadway,” deputies said. After that, deputies advised Smith not to get off of his ATV or leave the scene, according to the complaint.

When deputies tried to arrest Smith, he pulled out in front of three vehicles “in a reckless manner,” on Adolph Road, almost causing an accident as he traveled East down Route 46, deputies said.

Deputies shouted for Smith to stop multiple times, but he ignored their requests as he caused traffic to stop, with a tractor trailer having to stop suddenly to avoid two cars in front of it, according to the complaint. Then, Smith turned onto a private driveway and got off the ATV as it was still running, and he fled on foot, deputies said.

Smith is charged with obstructing an officer, driving while license suspended or revoked and fleeing in a vehicle. Smith is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.