Man in custody after police chase in Rock Cave

ROCK CAVE, W.Va. — A man is in custody after deputies apprehend him following a police chase in Rock Cave.

On Feb. 23, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department were on patrol near Gaines Road in Rock Cave when they observed a Buick Le Sabre pass them while going south, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said they saw the Buick’s left turn signal flashing, but there was no road or driveway for the vehicle to turn into, so deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop for “improper use of turn signal” after following the vehicle onto Larry Anderson Drive.

When deputies turned around to perform the traffic stop, the Buick took off at “a high rate of speed,” and deputies turned on their cruiser’s lights and siren to indicate for the Buick to stop, according to the criminal complaint.

The chase went through Larry Anderson Drive at speeds of 40-55 miles per hour, then continued onto Guy Hardman Road and turned onto Coon Club Road toward Salem Ridge Road, where the Buick crashed an eighth of a mile before Salem Ridge Road, deputies said.

Richard Ferrant

When the vehicle crashed, its driver, Richard Ferrant, 34, of Rock Cave, fled on foot to a wooded area near the creek and was pursued by a deputies and his K9, also on foot, according to the complaint.

As Ferrant crossed the creek, deputies shouted for him to come back to the shore, and he did so, but when deputies told him to get down on the ground once he reached the bank, Ferrant refused and continued walking, deputies said.

When Ferrant wouldn’t comply with deputies’ requests, they released the K9 and it latched onto Ferrant’s right arm, at which point Ferrant complied with deputies’ requests and laid down on the ground at which point, deputies placed him in handcuffs and placed him in their cruiser, according to the criminal complaint.

During the foot chase, a passenger in the Buick was placed in custody without incident, and he told deputies that he had told Ferrant to stop because “he was scared of how fast they were going,” but Ferrant refused; the passenger was released from custody and left the scene on foot, deputies said.

When deputies interviewed Ferrant, he said that he fled from officers because “his passenger” … “had drug paraphernalia on him,” and that Ferrant didn’t have a driver’s license; Ferrant was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital for a medical check and treatment, according to the complaint.

Ferrant is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $60,500 bond.