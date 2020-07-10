Man in custody after police chase through Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man is in custody after a police chase through Harrison County.

On July 8, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department came in contact with a yellow and black colored Chrysler 300 travelling west on Coast Avenue in Stonewood, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies had been informed that the vehicle was “involved in a shoplifting incident” at the Walmart on Emily Drive in Clarksburg driven by with Cory Ford, 29, of Salem, as the driver, officers said.

Cory Ford

When deputies attempted to stop Ford by activating their emergency lights and siren, but Ford “failed to yield to the traffic stop,” at which point he began to accelerate rapidly and “drove left of center into oncoming traffic” and struck a struck a Subaru Crosstrek, according to the complaint.

Continuing into the intersection and making a left turn onto W.Va. Rt. 20 south, Ford lost control of the vehicle and “wrecked into the embankment,” whereupon Ford “fled on foot from the vehicle and into the wood,” officers said.

Deputies later apprehended Ford in the river and he was transported to UHC for medical clearance, according to the complaint.

Ford has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.