Man in custody after pursuit through Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man is in custody after a chase through Fairmont, which led to officers arresting him after he fled from the vehicle on foot.

On Nov. 14, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call of a fight in progress in the area of Eastwood Drive in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on the scene, they observed a black Lincoln MKX in the middle of the road with a female in the driver’s seat and asked her if she had seen the altercation, to which she replied that she had not, officers said.

Officers drove past the area until they saw a male matching the description of the one the men involved in the fight “run down the hill and get into the Lincoln,” at which point officers activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren, according to the complaint.

As officers turned around, the Lincoln, now being driven by the male identified as Shawn Fain, 43, of Fairmont, began to flee, officers said.

The chase continued until Fain and officers reached the interstate, at which point Fain exited the passenger side of the vehicle and began to flee on foot, according to the complaint.

After a short chase, officers were able to place Fain into custody, officers said. While speaking with the female who had been inside the Lincoln before Fain entering, she told officers that Fain “Jumped into the car and told her to drive,” according to the complaint.

When the female refused, Fain then said, ‘drive, or I’ll f***ing kill you’; officers also stated that they found a “small amount” of heroin on Fain’s person, officers said.

Fain has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $100,024 bond.