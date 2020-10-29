Man in custody after pursuit through Preston County, deputies say

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A man is in custody after a pursuit through Preston County, deputies said.

On Oct. 28, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were on routine patrol in the area of St. Joe Road in Kingwood when they observed a motorcycle pass by without a license plate displayed, according to a criminal complaint.

Dustin Miller

Deputies then drove behind the motorcycle, which they identified the driver of which to be Dustin Miller, 27, of Reedsville, as he made a right turn onto Preston Highway, deputies said.

At that point, Miller “began travelling at a high rate of speed” before deputies activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and sirens and Miller “still refused to stop,” according to the complaint.

The pursuit traveled through the four-way intersection of W.Va. Rt. 7 and W.Va. Rt. 26, at which point Miller continued south on Rt. 26 reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone, deputies said.

As the pursuit continued, Miller “passed numerous oncoming vehicles in turns” and “put numerous lives at risk due to his reckless driving,” before deputies called off the pursuit when Miller fled onto Tunnel Hill Road in Tunnelton, according to the complaint.

Miller has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.