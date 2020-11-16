Man in custody after robbing Kingwood restaurant, officers say

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A man is in custody after officers said he robbed a restaurant in Kingwood.

Bradley Savage

According to a criminal complaint written by officers with the Kingwood Police Department, on Nov. 4 Bradley Savage, 43, of Mt. Lake Park, Missouri, went into a Hardee’s restaurant in Kingwood “dressed in a black and white plaid hooded jacket, camouflage face mask, purple medical gloves, and coyote tan Carhartt bib overalls with brown work boots on.”

After entering the restaurant, Savage “pulled a black hand gun out and began pointing it” at the workers behind the counter, then walked into the kitchen and “demanded access to the safe,” telling employees to give it to him “unless he ‘wanted these guys to die’,” according to the complaint.

One of the employees called 911 from an office in the restaurant, at which point Savage “kicked the door to the office and left Hardee’s on foot towards Route 7 without any money,” officers said.

About 5 minutes after receiving the robbery call, officers received a call of an armed carjacking “which had crashed on Route 7 a half mile outside the city limits,” and the caller “believed that [the driver] was under the influence,” according to the complaint.

The caller told officers that the driver “was wearing carhartt[sic] bibs and didn’t appear to be acting right,” and that the man told the caller that “a man took his keys at gunpoint,” but when officers arrived on scene, they saw a black and white plaid jacket laying on a guard rail, as well as a “piece of a purple glove” lying underneath the guard rail, officers said.

Officers identified the driver as Savage and asked him if there was anything in his pockets, at which point “Savage pulled out a camouflage face mask,” and Savage was also wearing brown work boots, however, officers were unable to find the firearm Savage has used at Hardee’s, according to the complaint.

Savage has been charged with armed robbery. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $500,000 bond.