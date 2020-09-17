Man in custody after stealing multiple vehicles, discharging firearm, fleeing from deputies in Harrison County, officials say

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man is in custody after stealing multiple vehicles, discharging a firearm and fleeing from deputies in Harrison County, deputies said.

On Sept. 16, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at Robey Excavating in Lumberport, according to a criminal complaint.

Dustin Parker

On that date, Dustin Parker, 26, of Clarksburg “did take without permission at 2002 Saturn L20” and later “discharge[d] a handgun” … “several times” at the intersection of Crooked Run Road and Gregory Run Road, deputies said.

After that, Parker took a white Ford F450 from the Robey Excavating parking lot “without permission” then fled the area “refus[ing] to stop for law enforcement personnel,” according to the complaint.

Deputies then gave “audio and visual signal[s]” for Parker to stop, but he “continued to drive in a reckless manner” and “pass[ed] through several school zones where school buses were present during the pursuit,” deputies said.

Parker has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, wanton endangerment with a firearm, grand larceny and robbery. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination WV
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories