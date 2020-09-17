Man in custody after stealing multiple vehicles, discharging firearm, fleeing from deputies in Harrison County, officials say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man is in custody after stealing multiple vehicles, discharging a firearm and fleeing from deputies in Harrison County, deputies said.

On Sept. 16, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at Robey Excavating in Lumberport, according to a criminal complaint.

Dustin Parker

On that date, Dustin Parker, 26, of Clarksburg “did take without permission at 2002 Saturn L20” and later “discharge[d] a handgun” … “several times” at the intersection of Crooked Run Road and Gregory Run Road, deputies said.

After that, Parker took a white Ford F450 from the Robey Excavating parking lot “without permission” then fled the area “refus[ing] to stop for law enforcement personnel,” according to the complaint.

Deputies then gave “audio and visual signal[s]” for Parker to stop, but he “continued to drive in a reckless manner” and “pass[ed] through several school zones where school buses were present during the pursuit,” deputies said.

Parker has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, wanton endangerment with a firearm, grand larceny and robbery. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.