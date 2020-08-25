Man in custody after task force officers find drugs in his Morgantown home during search

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Morgantown man is in custody after agents with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force said they found drugs in his home while executing a search warrant.

Harold Jackson

On Aug. 24, officers with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence at Canyon Village in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

After executing the warrant, task force officers saw Harold Jackson, 47, of Morgantown, leaving the residence, officers said.

During the search, task force officers found “large quantities” of marijuana and cocaine, as well as pill bottle and “paperwork” in Jackson’s room, according to the complaint.

Task force officers also located packaging materials, sets of scales, a powder press and a gun in the residence, officers said.

Jackson has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.