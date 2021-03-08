Man in custody after troopers execute a search warrant on Fairmont residence and find ‘high grade’ marijuana inside

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man is in custody after troopers said they executed a search warrant on a Fairmont residence and found “high grade” marijuana inside.

Carleton Meade

On March 7, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police executed an arrest warrant for an individual who was located at a residence on Walnut Ave. in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arriving at the residence, troopers “detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the windows of he entrance” prior to making contact with Carleton Meade, 60, of Fairmont, troopers said.

After detaining Meade, troopers performed a search of the residence, which resulted in troopers locating “a large amount” of cash, “high grade” marijuana, a set of digital scales and packaging materials.

Meade has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $150,000 bond.

