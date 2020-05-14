Man in custody in Fairmont after accidentally firing a pistol at an apartment building with three minors inside

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man is in custody in Fairmont after accidentally firing a pistol at an apartment building with three minor females inside, according to police.

On May 13, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were outside of a residence on Locust Avenue in Fairmont when they heard a gunshot go off in an apartment on Floral Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.

Right after the gunshot, officers said they heard a male yell from inside of the apartment, at which point they ordered all the occupants out of the building.

Logan Cochran

Officers learned that Logan Cochran, 19, of Fairmont, had been “inspecting a .38 special revolver,” and that “the firearm discharged while he was handling it, according to the complaint.

In their investigation, officers learned that the round had went through the wall of Cochran’s bedroom wall and through a window in an adjacent apartment, officers said, and the apartment where the bullet had entered struck a ceiling in a bedroom with three juvenile females inside.

Cochran has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $3,000 bond.