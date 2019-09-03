Man in custody in Randolph County after allegedly shaking infant

ELKINS, W.Va. – A man is in custody in Randolph County after allegedly shaking his baby and causing brain bleed.

On Aug. 28, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call in reference to an unresponsive infant, and while investigating the incident, deputies were informed by staff at Ruby Memorial Hospital that the baby had a brain bleed, as well as evidence of previous brain bleeds, according to a criminal complaint.

The infant was in the “care, control and custody” of Dylan Rexrode, 25, of Durbin, when the incident was reported to 911 about the baby being unresponsive, deputies said.

Dylan Rexrode

When Rexrode was interviewed, he told deputies, he was “rough with the baby,” and that he “put her down hard into the car seat and spun it around,” according to the complaint.

Deputies said Rexrode continued, stating, “I knew I f***ed up … I hate the way she cries all the … time, I need help with my temper,” and he told deputies he had shaken the baby three to four times in the past month when she had been crying.

Rexrode said when he and the infant’s mother argue, the baby will start screaming, and he responded to the question of if he ever told the baby’s mother that he wished the baby and the mother were dead, he responded “yes,” according to the complaint.

Rexrode is charged with child abuse causing injury. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.