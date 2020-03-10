Man in custody in Upshur County after allegedly setting off explosive during an argument in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man is in custody in Upshur County after allegedly setting off an explosive during an argument at a home in Buckhannon.

On March 9, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of threats leading to possible gunshots at a residence on Selbyville Road in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

While en route, deputies received word that a sound “similar to gunshots” was heard in the background during the call, and that a male had fled from the scene in a green Ford truck, deputies said.

William Clark

Deputies came into contact with the vehicle, driven by William Clark, 62, of Buckhannon, on W.Va. Rt. 20 near the French Creek Dollar General and informed another deputy, who was stationed at Clark’s residence, that Clark was headed that direction, according to a criminal complaint. That deputy responded, and initiated a traffic stop near Clark’s residence on Abbott Road, deputies said.

When deputies arrived to speak with the caller at the Selbyville Road residence, they were informed that the caller and Clark had been in a verbal altercation throughout the evening and then heard a loud “boom” from outside the home, according to the complaint.

Deputies found that the ground outside the house had been disturbed and that there were large metal pieces of shrapnel throughout the yard, deputies said, and when speaking to the victims of the incident, deputies learned that Clark was attempting to get one of the residents out of the home.

When the house’s resident refused to leave, Clark yelled, “If you’re not coming out, I got something for ya,” and then they heard the “boom,” according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies searched Clark’s vehicle and found two pipes identical to the one found at the scene of the explosion at the Selbyville Road residence, as well as a long-necked lighter and a box of suspected fireworks explosives and fuses, deputies said.

Clark is charged with wanton endangerment, criminal use of a destructive device, and possession of explosives. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.