Man indicted on 1st-degree murder charges from Nov. 2019 incident in Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A man charged with first-degree murder stemming from an incident in Novemeber 2019 has been arraigned in Preston County.

According to the indictment filed by the Preston County Circuit Court, Aaron Hoard “committed the felony crime of ‘First Degree Murder’,” and the indictment was handed up on Wednesday.

The indictment continues to state that Hoard “shot Grant William Felton, Jr., in the head and chest outside of Shorthorn’s Restaurant, which resulted in his death shortly thereafter.”

Currently, no trial date has been set for Hoard.