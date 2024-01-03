MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been indicted on several sex charges after prosecutors say he enticed a 10-year-old girl whom he met on social media.

Daniel Eliazar Romas Rosa

Daniel Eliazar Romas Rosa, 23, is accused of exchanging more than 1,000 messages, photos and videos with the victim through Snapchat, in which he pressured her for photos and sexual favors, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

Rosa traveled to the victim’s home in Harpers Ferry, “engaged in sexual activity with her” and filmed it, before “fleeing after her father entered the room, leaving behind shoes, clothing, and sex toys,” the DOJ release said.

Rosa was charged with coercion and enticement of a minor for sex, travel in intent to engage in sex with a minor, and production of child pornography.

West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation records show he is being held in the Eastern Regional Jail on no bond by U.S. Immigration.