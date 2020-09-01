Man involved in 2016 Weston carjacking that led to a deadly crash in Marion County now facing federal charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An Ohio man who was involved in a 2016 carjacking in Lewis County, which led to a fatal collision in Marion County, is now facing federal charges.

Ryan Hubbs, 37, of Paris, Ohio, was indicted Tuesday on one count of unlawful possession of firearm, one count of carjacking and one count of use of firearm during crime of violence, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Hubbs, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of a previous crime, is accused of using a .380 caliber pistol to steal a Honda CR-V in Lewis County in October 2016, Powell said.

After stealing the vehicle from a woman in a parking lot in Weston, Hubbs collided with another vehicle at the entrance of the Middletown Mall in White Hall, killing that vehicle’s occupants, David Glasscock, 64 and Sandra Glasscock, 65.

The 2016 collision scene in White Hall

Hubbs pleaded guilty to robbery in Lewis County Circuit Court, but he was also charged with two counts of first-degree murder in Marion County. Hubbs’ murder charges were later thrown out, first by the Marion County Circuit Court and later by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, which ruled that the murder charges constituted double jeopardy, based on Hubbs’ prior guilty plea.

Ryan Hubbs in Marion County Circuit Court in 2018

On the new federal charges, Hubbs faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the unlawful possession and carjacking charges. He also faces no less than seven years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000 for the violent crime charge.

Ryan Hubbs

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office; and the Weston Police Department investigated the case.

Hubbs is currently serving his sentence on the Lewis County charge at the Huttonsville Correctional Center.