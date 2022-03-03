MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One man is dead following a shooting incident on March 3 in Morgantown.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department.

Officers answered a call of a reported shooting along Van Gilder Avenue. When officers arrived, they found that a man had been shot, the release explains.

That man died on scene.

The police department said it has identified a suspect in the shooting. Detectives are questioning that person.

The police department has not released any further information about this incident.