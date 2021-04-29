Man on bond for drug charges arrested again after deputies find drugs on him during traffic stop in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man out on bond for drug charges has been arrested after deputies found drugs on him during a traffic stop in Harrison County.

On Apr. 27, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a blue Chrysler van leaving a Circle K for the “driver and front passenger not wearing their safety belts,” according to a criminal complaint.

Travis Martin

When officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver and a passenger in the front seat, deputies also spoke with a man in the back seat identified as Travis Martin, 23, of Shinnston, and asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle, to which the driver replied that “there were some burnt foils,” deputies said.

After retrieving a K9 unit, deputies performed a free-air sniff of the vehicle, and the K9 indicated for the presence of narcotics near Martin, who was out on bond for a felony possession with intent to deliver in Oct. 2020, according to the complaint.

At that time, deputies took Martin into custody and performed a search, finding a wallet on Martin which contained three bags of a crystal-like substance, two money cards and six empty bags, deputies said.

Martin has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.