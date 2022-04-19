CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man accused of killing a 50-day-old infant has pleaded guilty to the death of a child by abuse in Clarksburg.

Lucian Grayson

On April 19, Lucian Grayson, 19, of Mt. Clare, pleaded guilty to a single charge of death of a child by abuse in the killing of 50-day-old Rowan Grayson-Seech in exchange for the court dropping a second count of the same charge before Circuit Judge Thomas Bedell in Clarksburg.

A sentencing has been set before Bedell for June 22 at 9:00 a.m., however, Bedell has yet to accept Grayson’s guilty plea.

Grayson was first charged with child abuse resulting in injury, before his charges were upgraded to child abuse resulting in death.

Grayson was indicted on the upgraded charge during the January 2022 term of the Harrison County Grand Jury. Prior to the indictment, Grayson’s counsel recommended he receive competency testing, but he was found to be able to stand trial.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Grayson told Judge Bedell that the child would not stop crying and that he snapped and shook the child. Grayson also told Bedell that he had a drug and alcohol problem.

Grayson remains in the North Central Regional Jail, pending his sentencing.