Man pleads guilty to 2020 murder of WVU student at College Park Apartments

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has pleaded guilty in the February 2020 murder of a WVU student from an incident at College Park Apartments in Morgantown.

On Tuesday, Terrell Linear, 22, of Fairmont, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder before Monongalia County Circuit Judge Susan Tucker, according to the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office.

Linear and co-defendant Shaundarius Reeder are accused of shooting Eric James Smith, 21, of Clementon, New Jersey.

Reeder, 21, did not accept take a plea and is slated to go to trial at a later date, an official with the prosecutor’s office said.

A sentencing has been set for Linear on July 22 at 1:30 p.m., according to the prosecutor’s office.

Terrell Linear

Shaundarius Reeder

Linear is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, awaiting his sentencing.