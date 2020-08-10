Man pleads guilty to murder in Tucker County

PARSONS, W.Va. – A man set to stand trial for murder in Tucker County has instead entered a guilty plea.

Jason White

According to the Tucker County Prosecutor’s Office, Jason White pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of Nakeia Moore, 33.

White had been scheduled to stand trial this week in Moore’s death.

The incident happened at a home on Pheasant Run, near the Randolph County line, when Moore was shot in the chest. Moore was taken to Davis Medical Center, where she died from her injuries, according to West Virginia State Police.

The office said there will be a pre-sentence investigation conducted. No date has been set for White’s sentencing hearing.