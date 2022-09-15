ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Randolph County man has admitted to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it in Upshur County.

Zane Young

Zane Matthew Young, 26, of Coalton pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the release, Young admitted to possessing fentanyl in Upshur County in November 2020 with the intent to distribute it.

He faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million, according to the release. Under Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the length of his sentence will be based on the seriousness of the offenses and, if applicable, Young’s prior criminal history.

The Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.