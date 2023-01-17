CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has pleaded guilty to using online romance scams to defraud seniors nationwide, including in West Virginia, of more than $1.5 million.

Folayemi “Fola” Alabi, 52, who lives in Richmond, Texas pleaded guilty to conspiracy and money laundering in federal court in Providence, Rhode Island. Alabi admitted to creating companies and opening bank accounts that were used to launder more than $1.6 million taken from seniors in at least 11 states.

In addition to West Virginia, Alabi’s victims also lived in Rhode Island, Arizona, Texas and California, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s District of Rhode Island.

Alabi allegedly pretended to be a four-star General named “General Miller” and was able to convince one Rhode Island widow to send him $60,000 to a company he owned called “Full Circle Import Exports” to finance a shipment of his personal belongings to the United States. According to federal prosecutors, she was prepared to send another significant sum of money before her bank determined she was likely a victim of fraud.

When Alabi was arrested, federal agents discovered photographs and videos of packages containing cash and checks from the victims of the scam, according to the release.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, the amount stolen from seniors by Alabi and his conspirators was $1,640,421. Alabi will forfeit assets derived from his criminal conduct, including his Texas home and a bank account containing $31,773.22.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 25, 2023.