FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Walter Richardson, 36, entered a plea agreement on Monday during his trial for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son in 2021.

According to court documents, Richardson was arrested on March 4, 2021 after putting the child in the hospital from abuse in Fairmont. His charges were upgraded to first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death after the child died on March 8, 2021.

During his trial on Dec. 4, 2023, Richardson pleaded no contest, meaning he agreed to be convicted of the crime but did not admit guilt. As part of the plea deal, the charge of child abuse by a parent or guardian resulting in death was dismissed, but Richardson still faces life in prison for the first-degree murder charge.

During the trial, Richardson requested and was granted a bench trial, meaning there would be no jury. After Prosecutor Jeff Freeman began presenting the case against Richardson, including a video interview of the defendant by law enforcement, Richardson’s defense attorney Frank Walker asked for recess for a plea agreement.

On Tuesday, evidence will be presented to Judge David Janes to determine whether Richardson’s life sentence will be with or without mercy.

Richardson is the last person to be sentenced in the case.

The child’s mother, Ashlee Allen, who knew the abuse by Richardson was taking place but did not report it, was sentenced back in January for charges of child neglect with injury, gross child neglect creating risk of injury or death, and gross child neglect resulting in death.

Additionally, two former CPS workers who failed to report abuse in the case, Breeana Bizub and Tabetha Phillips-Friend, pleaded no contest back in January 2022, agreeing to pay restitution.