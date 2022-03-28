PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found drugs after pulling over a vehicle dragging an engine block behind it.

On March 26, officers with the Philippi Police Department responded to a call of a truck dragging a large metal object in the area of Maple Avenue in Philippi, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers saw the vehicle pass by, they saw “what appeared to be an engine block for a vehicle with various forms of scrap metal suspended from the back of the vehicle,” which blocked officers from being able to see the vehicle’s registration plate, officers said.

Charles Shaver

At that point, officers performed a traffic stop and made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Charles Shaver, 40, of Philippi, who “was unable to produce any valid documents for the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

While speaking with Shaver, officers “could detect the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle” and asked for permission to search the vehicle, to which Shaver agreed, officers said.

During the search, officers located “eight fraudulent West Virginia state inspection stickers,” as well as a similar sticker displayed on the vehicle; in the passenger’s seat, officers located “multiple containers of a green leaf-like substance,” according to the complaint.

Once troopers with the West Virginia State Police arrived to assist on scene, during a further search of the vehicle, officers found:

21 bags

A set of scales

A smoking device

$624 in cash

Eight Lorazepam tablets

Three and a half Buprenorphine tablets

A bag containing fentanyl

A bag containing meth

When interviewed, Shaver stated that “he was aware the substances were in his vehicle,” but that they were not his; texts on Shaver’s phone stated, “I’m coming to ur house I’m brining ur stickers with me and some smoke” which were sent that same day, according to the complaint.

Shaver has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.