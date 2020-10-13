Man receives charges after deputies find drugs during welfare check in Shinnston

ANMOORE, W.Va. — A man has received drug charges after deputies said they found drugs during a welfare check in Shinnston.

On Oct. 9, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a welfare call on Casino Drive in Anmoore for a vehicle which had been parked outside of an establishment for an hour, according to criminal complaint.

Jeremy Mayle

When deputies arrived, they observed Jeremy Mayle, 33, of Bridgeport, unconscious in the vehicle with “burnt foil and a pipe along with a clear plastic bag with a white substance” in his lap, deputies said.

Deputies woke Mayle and had him exit the vehicle, at which point they asked him what was in the plastic bag, to which Mayle replied that it was fentayl, according to the complaint.

As deputies moved closer to the vehicle, they observed a clear plastic box on the passenger seat which contained heroin stamps and a cigarette container; inside the cigarette container were stamps with a powder substance and other stamps which were “new and had not been filled,” deputies said.

A search of Mayle’s person resulted in deputies finding three Xanax pills and another bag which Mayle claimed contained fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Mayle has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000.