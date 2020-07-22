Man receives child abuse charges after assaulting boy in a Grafton home, police say

GRAFTON, W.Va. — A man has received child abuse charges after police said he assaulted a boy at a Grafton residence.

David McMasters

On July 12, officers with the Grafton Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Lucas Dairy Road where they spoke to two juveniles, according to a criminal complaint.

The male juvenile answered the door before the female juvenile and told officers that the only people in the house were he, his sister, and an adult male named David McMasters, 42, of Grafton, officers said.

Officers noticed that the male juvenile “was shaking and unwilling to answer questions as to why he was shaking,” and the female juvenile asked officers if they could be taken to their mother at the Subway in Grafton, according to the complaint.

The juveniles did not want to re-enter the residence where McMasters was, and only told officers that they “wanted to go to their mother,” whom the female juvenile contacted via messenger app on her phone, officers said.

Officers also learned that McMasters was “banned from the property,” according to the complaint.

While the female juvenile was messaging her mother, officers observed that the male had “scratches on his chest, arms and back,” and when officers asked the boy about the scratches, he answered that “they were old and [McMasters] did not do them,” according to the complaint.

One of the marks on the boy’s upper arm appeared to be “a heel print with very faded wording and only the first letter could be made out as a ‘W’,” officers said, and that the juvenile later told officers that McMasters “didn’t do anything on his left side and it was only his right side.”

The boy then complained of “a knot on the right side of his head and ribs on his right side,” and officers later learned that the boy had spoken to his aunt, who told officers that McMasters had “kicked him five times,” according to the complaint.

McMasters is charged with child abuse creating risk of injury. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $7,500 bond.

McMasters was previously charged with wanton endangerment in Taylor County last August following an incident where he shot himself in the middle of a roadway.