Man receives drug charges after deputies execute a search warrant in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man has received drug charges after deputies executed a search warrant in Buckhannon.

Franklin Tefft

On Apr. 4, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

During the search, deputies found Franklin Tefft, 44, of Buckhannon, in possession of 22 grams of presumed methamphetamine in six different bags, 20 Diazepam pills, four alprazolam pills, marijuana, as well as cash, sets of digital scales and a firearm, deputies said.

Tefft has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $45,000 bond.