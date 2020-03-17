Man receives drug charges after deputies perform routine traffic stop in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man has received drug charges after deputies perform a routine traffic stop in Upshur County.

On March 17, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department observed a vehicle near Bush Run and Alexander roads in Buckhannon with an incorrect out-of-state motor vehicle inspection sticker, according to a criminal complaint.

Nathan Selmon

Deputies then performed a traffic stop and when they asked the vehicle’s driver, identified later as Nathan Selmon, 36, of Arnoldburg, for identification, he said he was unable to provide it, deputies said.

While speaking with Selmon, deputies observed a firearm inside the vehicle in open view — a Diamondback Firearms .308 AR-15 style rifle loaded with a high-capacity magazine, according to the complaint, and when deputies asked Selmon to identify himself, he gave his name as Jason Flint, deputies said.

Another individual was in the vehicle with Selmon, and he claimed to have “a marijuana smoking device” in his pocket after being detained, deputies said.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found a ziplock bag containing a “small amount” of presumed marijuana, another small bag containing presumed methamphetamine and a blue bag with three insulin needles.

When the search was finished, Selmon told officers that all the objects were his and after being given his Miranda rights, Selmon told officers that “the needles were used for the use of methamphetamine,” and that he had “consumed meth four days ago,” according to the complaint.

A search of Selmon’s person produced $655 in U.S. currency, a large bag of a substance believed to be methamphetamine valued at $1,300; in the car upon further search, deputies said they found a car plastic bag, rubber bands and a Ruger LCP 380 handgun.

When deputies performed a check on Selmon’s operator’s license, they found that Selmon’s license had been revoked due to unpaid citations and a prior conviction for driving on a suspended license, according to the complaint.

Selmon is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and second-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.