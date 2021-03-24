Man receives drug charges after deputies respond to call of unresponsive male Marion County residence

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — A man has received drug charges after deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive male at a Marion County residence.

On Mar. 23, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence Miller Ave. in Pleasant Valley in reference to an unresponsive male being reported in the area, according to a criminal complaint.

Vincent Kille

When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with Vincent Kille, 30, of Pleasant Valley, who had a warrant out for his arrest for a child neglect in NCIC, deputies said.

After placing Kille into custody, a pat down search of his person resulted in deputies finding three bags containing a substance presumed to be methamphetamine, and two bags containing suspected methamphetamine residue, as well as a small bag containing presumed fentanyl, according to the complaint.

The substances on Kille’s person were tested and weighed, which resulted in 24.4 grams of methamphetamine and 0.2 grams of fentanyl being seized, deputies said.

Kille has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $150,012 bond.