Man receives drug charges after officers find drugs in hidden compartment in his vehicle during traffic stop in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has been given drug charges after officers said they found drugs in a hidden compartment in his vehicle during a routine traffic stop in Elkins.

On Nov. 18, officers with the Elkins Police Department were patrolling the area of Taylor Avenue in Elkins when they observed a black Chevy S-10 with a registration that didn’t return through the communications center, according to a criminal complaint.

Vincent Kelly-Zito

Officers also noted that the vehicle’s driver, Vincent Kelly-Zito, 34, of Elkins, was not wearing his seatbelt and that Kelly-Zito was “making multiple turns in attempts to evade officers,” officers said.

When officers made contact with Kelly-Zito, they observed “a straw in the center console area which is commonly used to snort illegal substances,” and officers asked him to exit the vehicle in order to search him for weapons, according to the complaint.

Officers asked Kelly-Zito if he had any weapons in the vehicles, to which he replied he didn’t, and when he gave his license to officers, Kelly-Zito did not provide any registration or insurance for the vehicle, officers said.

Upon receiving consent to search the vehicle, officers found that the “center console area had been disassembled at some point” and officers then located “a hidden compartment under the normal center console storage,” which held a bag containing a crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

The crystal-like substance weighed 28.5 grams, officers said.

Kelly-Zito has been charged with possession with intent. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.