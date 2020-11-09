Man receives drug charges after officers find meth during routine traffic stop in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has received drug charges after officers said they found methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop in Elkins.

On Nov. 7, officers with the Elkins Police Department were conducing a routine patrol of the area of Randolph Avenue in Elkins when they observed a maroon Chevy Malibu pull out of an alley and cross two lanes of traffic over a double yellow line on Buffalo Street, according to a criminal complaint.

William Hebb

When officers got behind the vehicle, they noticed that the registrations had expired in August; officers then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as William Hebb, 39, of Elkins, according to the complaint.

Upon making contact with Hebb, he told officers that “he did not have a license,” and said that he had no insurance for the vehicle; at that point, officers told Hebb to exit the vehicle because it was going to be towed due to lack of insurance and Hebb driving on a suspended license, officers said.

Officers then performed a pat down search of Hebb’s person and during the pat down, “Hebb stated the had had ‘Ice’ on him,” but officers did not find any ‘Ice’ on Hebb; when officers asked Hebb where the ‘Ice’ was, he replied ‘I left it,’ according to the complaint.

When officers looked in Hebb’s vehicle, they saw “in plain view a red translucent container on the floor board,” and when it was illuminated, officers could “see a clear sandwich-like baggie that appeared to have a crystal-like substance inside of it,” officers said.

Upon a further search, officers were able to find two “large sandwich-like baggies containing a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine,” with one containing “a large amount” and the other containing “a small amount,” according to the complaint.

Hebb has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.