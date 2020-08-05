Man receives drug charges after police find drugs on his person during routine traffic stop in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — A man has received drug charges after police said they found drugs on his person during a routine traffic stop in Elkins.

On Aug. 5, officers with the Elkins Police Department were patrolling Randolph Avenue in Elkins when they observed a gold Chevrolet Silverado “that appeared to have a black box as a registration sticker,” according to a criminal complaint.

Officers then activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren in order to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, during which time they were informed that the vehicle’s registration actually expired on 2019 and that “the registration sticker was indeed a black painted box and not a registration sticker,” officers said.

Barrett Phillips

Upon looking inside the vehicle, officers saw “a syringe in the center console area” of the vehicle and spoke with the vehicle’s passenger, identified as Barrett Phillips, 34, of Elkins, who stated that “he had a couple of syringes but nothing else,” according to the complaint.

When officers performed a pat down search of Phillips’ person, they said they found a bag containing a white and clear crystal-like substance inside his pants leg, to which Phillips claimed “[T]hat’s just personal man.”

Officers then placed Phillips into hand restraints and read him his Miranda rights and asked him where he came from, to which he replied “a friends[sic],” and when officers asked Phillips if there was more methamphetamine at the friend’s house, he said that there was only “what [Phillips] had given the people there,” according to the complaint.

Phillips has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.