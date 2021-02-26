Man receives DUI charges after crashing into a light pole and causing power outages in Sabraton area

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has received DUI charges after crashing into a light pole and causing power outages in the Sabraton area of Morgantown.

On Feb. 23, officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle striking a light pole, which caused a power outage in the Sabraton area of Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Prior to arriving on scene, officers were notified of a vehicle being driven by Walter Jones, 61, of Morgantown, “attempting to flee the area,” and did successfully flee from the area, officers said.

After receiving Jones’ vehicle’s registration number from a witness to the incident, officers were able to trace him to his address on Richwood Ave., and at that point, officers went to that location and made contact with Jones, according to the complaint.

A license check showed that Jones’ license had been suspended due to two events, one DUI and one non-DUI, occurring in 2014, and while speaking with Jones, officers “could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath,” officers said.

After Jones participated in field sobriety tests, he “showed impairment with the HGN and refused to do the One Legged Stand and Walk and Turn,” claiming that “his knees were injured,” according to the complaint.

A preliminary breath test resulted in a result of .083, officers said.

Jones has been charged with driving on a suspended license, crashes involving damage to vehicle, driving on a suspended license for DUI, first-offense DUI and duty upon striking a fixtures upon a highway.