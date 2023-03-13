PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has received more than 100 charges stemming from alleged years-long sexual abuse of a juvenile in Barbour County.

On Jan. 19, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department were assigned to a case previously held by the Philippi Police Department which was initiated on July 16, 2014, according to a criminal complaint.

Coty Brown

On Jan. 23, deputies attended an interview with a juvenile victim at the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center wherein the victim stated that “she had been forced to engage in sexual acts” with Coty Brown, 30, of Hambleton, “over 100 times from age 8-9,” deputies said.

During the interview, the victim stated that Brown’s “behavior became a part of her everyday routine,” and the time of the original sexual assault complaint occurred when the victim was 5 years old, according to the complaint.

Brown has been charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault and 100 counts of sexual abuse. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.