Man receives multiple charges stemming from a traffic stop in Gilmer County

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — A man had received multiple charges stemming from a traffic stop in Gilmer County.

On January 14, troopers with the West Virginia State Police conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Go-Mart in Glenville, according to a criminal complaint.

David Wine

Before the stop, troopers said they observed David Wine, 41, of Glenville, driving in the area of W.Va. Rt. 5 and U.S. Rt. 33 and knew him to have a suspended license, troopers said.

While checking on Wine’s criminal history, troopers discovered that Wine’s “license status was revoked” and that “several felony offenses” appeared on the criminal history report, according to the complaint.

During that time, Wine left his vehicle and entered the convenience store, after which Wine “tried to deny driving” the vehicle; troopers searched for weapons and were able to find a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson magazine in his jacket pocket, as well as packaged bags of presumed marijuana, troopers said.

Troopers searched Wine’s vehicle and located a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun under the driver’s seat, as well as a small bag containing presumed methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Wine has been charged with driving revoked for DUI, possession with intent, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is currently being held in Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.