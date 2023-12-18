FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has received multiple life sentences for kidnapping and sexual assault that happened in June 2021 in Marion County, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Joseph Taylor

On Dec. 15, Joseph Taylor, 32, was seen before Marion County Circuit Judge David Janes and received the following terms:

Felony kidnapping, life without mercy

Felony first-degree sexual assault, 15-35 years

Felony strangulation, life with mercy due to a recidivist upgrade

Felony robbery, 60 years

Felony assault during the commission of a felony, 2-10 years

Felony destruction of property 1-10 years

Two counts of misdemeanor fleeing from an officer, 1 year for each count

Each of the sentences is to run consecutively, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Prior to the sentencing, a trial was held for Taylor in August 2023, which only lasted two days and found him guilty for the charges on which he had been indicted during the Feb. 2022 session of the Marion County Grand Jury.

On Sept. 11, the prosecutor’s office filed a recidivist note due to Taylor having more than two previous felony convictions; due to this recidivist filing, the charge of strangulation was upgraded to hold the possibility of 15 years up to a life sentence, according to the prosecutor’s office.