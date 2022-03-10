BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after running and jumping into a river following a multi-county pursuit.

On March 9, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department were notified of a pursuit crossing the Lewis-Upshur county line, according to a criminal complaint.

James Fisher

While in the area of Mt. Lebanon Road at the Hacker’s Creek intersection, deputies observed a Toyota Tacoma matching the description of the vehicle involved in the pursuit, later found to be driven by James Fisher, 38, of French Creek, deputies said.

At that point, deputies activated their emergency lights and siren in an attempt to pursue the vehicle. “Stop sticks” were deployed in an attempt to stop Fisher, and he then “took a right turn” onto Brushy Fork while “bits of tire” were left behind from Fisher’s vehicle, according to the complaint.

The pursuit continued onto Stonecoal Lake Road where Fisher “slowed down to a fraction of the speed,” and deputies noted “the passenger tires were compromised.” Fisher drove into a ditch and ran, jumping into a river and toward a residence on foot before deputies caught him, deputies said.

While speaking with Fisher, deputies noted he seemed to be disoriented and uncoordinated, and had dry mouth, bloodshot watery eyes and a raspy voice; however, “due to the crash, no field sobriety tests were conducted,” according to the complaint.

Upon inspection of Fisher’s vehicle, deputies noted that the registration did “not belong on the vehicle”; deputies also found a small bag of suspected methamphetamine on the floor of the driver’s seat, as well as several small plastic bags and a small “glass smoking device” with white residue inside, deputies said.

Fisher has been charged with improper registration, fleeing on foot, possession of methamphetamine, fleeing while DUI and fleeing with reckless indifference. Fisher is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000 cash-only bond.