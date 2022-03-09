PARSONS, W.Va. — A man who previously pleaded guilty to embezzling from Canaan Valley Resort has been sentenced to serve his time in state prison.

According to the Tucker County Prosecutor’s Office, Michael Chaney, 57, who had previously pleaded guilty to five counts of embezzlement from Canaan Valley Resort was sentenced before Judge Lynn Nelson on March 9.

Michael Chaney

Nelson sentenced Chaney to one to 10 years for each of the counts, which will be served concurrently; Chaney’s council requested alternative sentencing or possible probation, but Nelson declined the request, officials with the prosecutor’s office said.

As a result of his plea, Chaney had previously paid restitution in the amount of $152,426.42 to Regency Hotel Management, as well as $20,000 paid to Canaan Valley Resort; some of that total was paid by Chaney returning multiple items, including an ATV and Christmas decorations, to the facility, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Chaney was taken into custody and will serve his sentence in a state prison facility, officials said.

He is currently being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, awaiting a transfer to a state prison.