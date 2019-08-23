Man sentenced for Listravia Avenue shooting in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Marion County man involved in a 2018 shooting incident on Listravia Avenue in Morgantown was sentenced Thursday.

According to the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, Carlos Pagan II, 29, of Fairmont, was sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of 2-10 years in prison on one count of malicious assault.

An indeterminate sentence is determined by the Department of Corrections within the 2-10 year timeframe of the sentence set by the Monongalia County Circuit Court.

A representative with the prosecutor’s office said Pagan’s sentence would run consecutively with previous charges for possession with intent which Pagan is already serving, meaning that the 2-10 year sentence will begin after time served for the previous charges.