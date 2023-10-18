CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Michigan man has been sentenced after the Department of Justice (DOJ) said more than a pound of methamphetamine was found in his Morgantown storage unit.

Lloyd Vaughn, 28, of Detroit, Michigan, was one of 11 people indicted in 2022 for his role in a drug trafficking ring that was operating in the Detroit area and Monongalia County.

The DOJ said Vaughn was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The drug ring also sold fentanyl, and at the time that the members were indicted, First Assistant United States Attorney Randy Bernard said that law enforcement seized enough fentanyl to cause 200,000 deadly overdoses.

Others indicted as members of the ring include:

William Trice, 31, of Eastpointe, Michigan

Rico Crawford, 39, of Canton, Michigan

Addonis Moore, 27, of Detroit, Michigan

Jovonne Haynes, 26, of Detroit, Michigan

Giovanni George, 32, of Taylor, Michigan

Lewis Johnson, 34, of Detroit, Michigan

Kenneth Jones, 27, of Detroit, Michigan

Dayshawn Burton, 26, of Hamilton, Ohio

Adrianna Bean, 21, of Morgantown

Derrick Hamlet, 27, of Morgantown