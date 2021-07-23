Man sentenced in Harrison County after deadly 2020 shooting incident

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A judge has sentenced a man in a fatal 2020 shooting incident in Clarksburg.

Taron Lackey

Taron Lackey received a one year suspended jail sentence and seven years probation for the incident that killed Timothy Boram. A grand jury indicted him for voluntary manslaughter.

Lackey will receive credit for time served in the event that he has to go to jail. A judge told Lackey that any violation of his probation will lead to him going to jail.

There will be a restitution hearing on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. in the case.