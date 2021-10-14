Man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for having child porn in Bridgeport

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced a Virginia man to five years in federal prison, Thursday for a child pornography charge, U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

After a two-day trial in June 2021, a federal jury found Terrell Anderson, 26, guilty of one count of “Possession of Child Pornography.” Anderson had child pornography on his phone in January 2020 in Harrison County, according to Ihlenfeld’s office.

In January 2020, Anderson was arrested by the Bridgeport Police Department after a marijuana complaint at the Super 8 Motel. When officers responded, they found that a juvenile girl had spent the night in Anderson’s room.