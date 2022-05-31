CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man charged in the shooting of a Clarksburg council member has been sentenced to more than 70 years in a state facility.

According to the Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office, Antonio DeJesus, 35, of Wilmington, Delaware, who previously pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a 2020 shooting incident, was sentenced before Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas Bedell on Tuesday.

Bedell imposed the state’s recommended sentencing terms, which were 30 years for each of the two kidnapping charges, 10 years for the use of a firearm during a felony and an additional 3-5 years for unlawful assault, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The term’s total would be at least 73 years to be served in a state facility, with DeJesus being eligible for parole after 20 years served; he has also been given credit for time served, officials said.

During the sentencing, one victim of the unlawful assault, Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregot spoke and asked for the sentence to be imposed as it was, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Also during the sentencing, DeJesus and his sister testified before Bedell, and a mental health specialist also gave testimony; Bedell took each of their comments into consideration before giving DeJesus’ sentence, officials said.