CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh has sentenced a Clarksburg man to more than eight years(104 months) for carjacking and firearms charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Christopher Vickers, 32, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of “Carjacking” and one count of “Use of Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.”

Christopher Vickers

On June 3, 2020, Vickers drove to a home in Shinnston to take a motorcycle. Vickers admitted to grabbing a woman by her hair and holding a gun to her head, demanding the location of the motorcycle. Vickers admitted to attempting to take the motorcycle from the property.

Courtney Oliverio

Vickers remains in the Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

Vickers’ accomplice, Courtney Oliverio, 40, was sentenced to more than 10 years behind bars, in January.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Shinnston Police Department investigated the case against the pair.