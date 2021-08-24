Man sentenced to more than 5 years in federal prison in deadly GA to WV drug ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Cartersville, Georgia man Monday to nearly five and a half years(65 months) in federal prison for his role in a drug distribution operation, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Joel Jimenez

Joel Jimenez, also known as “Carlos,” 41, pleaded guilty in November 2019 to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute and Distribute Controlled Substances.” Jimenez admitted to working with others to distribute drugs in north central West Virginia.

Judge Kleeh gave Jimenez credit for time served dating back to May 2019.

Jimenez was one of four Georgia man charged in the case.

Terrick Robinson and Seddrick Banks were both convicted on a host of charges, in separate trials, related to the overdose death of Courtney Dubois of Fairmont at a Lewis County motel. Dubois’ body was found dismembered in a Georgia landfill.

Terrick Robinson & Seddrick Banks

William Chappell pleaded guilty to two charges in the case.

William Chappell

Robinson was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years. He is currently serving his sentence at USP McCreary in Kentucky.

Banks remains in the North Central Regional Jail.

Jimenez and Chappell are both being held in the Central Regional Jail, with Jimenez awaiting a transfer to a federal facility and Chappell waiting to be sentenced.

The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Three Rivers Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force; the West Virginia State Police; The Bartow County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office; the FBI in Rome, Georgia; and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.