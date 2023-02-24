MONONGAH, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was rushed to surgery after a shooting in Monongah early Friday morning.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle said that first responders received a call for a gunshot victim at approximately 2 a.m. at a bar on U.S. Route 19 South.

Riffle said that William Kragenbrink, 25, of Farmington, was shot during an altercation and was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery. As of Friday morning, his condition was unknown.

Caleb Green, 22, was taken into custody according to Riffle. At this time, Riffle said Green is in custody and charged with malicious wounding, though Riffle said additional charges are to follow.

The sheriff said alcohol was a contributing factor in the incident.