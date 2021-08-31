Man shot in officer-involved shooting in Clarksburg, no officers injured

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A man was shot in an apparent officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon, in Clarksburg.

The incident happened after 5:00 p.m. on Nutter Street, in the Broadway section of the city.

The man who was shot, was flown to the hospital by medical helicopter. There is no word on his condition.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident, Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy said.

The Clarksburg Police Department, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Harrison County EMS were all on the scene.

The West Virginia State Police were being called in to investigate the incident, Chief Kiddy told 12 News.

